Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 988,995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Sio Gene Therapies stock remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. 1,059,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

