SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SinglePoint Stock Performance
SING traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 310,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,324. SinglePoint has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
About SinglePoint
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SinglePoint (SING)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.