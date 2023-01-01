Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 732 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.2% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.78. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

