Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,545 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 131,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 408,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

