Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

