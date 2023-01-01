Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $26.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

