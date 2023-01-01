Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 44,730 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

