Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $13.64 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

