Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $84,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $241.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.34.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

