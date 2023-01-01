Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the third quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the third quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sidus Space by 168.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of Sidus Space stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 157,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,594. Sidus Space has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.