Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 496 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.