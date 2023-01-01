Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Increases By 22.2%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,972 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 8,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 37.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.