Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Declines By 28.6%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of SGPPF remained flat at 7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.55. The SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of 7.30 and a fifty-two week high of 10.75.

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

