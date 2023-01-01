Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Expands By 28.9%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNAX remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,171,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,465.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B. Luke Weil bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 602,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,171,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,465.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 353,831 shares of company stock worth $227,240 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.