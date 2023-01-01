Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases By 21.9%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,654,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,018. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 95,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,962. The company has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 25.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

