Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Increases By 30.4%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,765.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729 shares of company stock valued at $20,981. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.