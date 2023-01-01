Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Declines By 19.8%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,271,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 4,076,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,022.3 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of SBMFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.