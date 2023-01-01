Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rises By 89.7%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Scor from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($17.02) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

SCRYY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.29. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,113. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

