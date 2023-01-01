Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 24.8%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RIV Capital Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 230,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,641. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

About RIV Capital

(Get Rating)

See Also

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.