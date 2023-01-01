Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 24.8%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RIV Capital Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 230,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,641. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
About RIV Capital
