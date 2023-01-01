Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Increases By 92.6%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 264,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,858. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.



Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

