Short Interest in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Decreases By 27.9%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient Technology

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,345.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $108,100 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quotient Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 22,861.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 147,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 314.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 426,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 1,057,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,633. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

