Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Decreases By 26.7%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 33,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXBR. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.