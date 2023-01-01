Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Grows By 91.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 0.6 %

ONCY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 272,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

