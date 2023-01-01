Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Drops By 28.3%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 100,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth $397,000. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

