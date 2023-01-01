Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Drops By 28.3%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
