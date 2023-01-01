Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Rises By 15.5%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. 781,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91. M&T Bank has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

