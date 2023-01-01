Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rises By 58.1%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $10.35 on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

