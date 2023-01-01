Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Declines By 49.1%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 63,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

