Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Rises By 67.4%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the November 30th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 146,072 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,539,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,429. The company has a market cap of $327.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

