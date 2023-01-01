Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Declines By 30.7%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 445,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 4,967,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.