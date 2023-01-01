Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Increases By 51.9%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

HSCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,562. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSCS. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

