Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Drops By 30.9%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of FACT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 39,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,037. Freedom Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 2.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

