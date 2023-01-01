Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Declines By 43.7%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS FRCOY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,844. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45.

Fast Retailing shares are going to split on Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fast Retailing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items.

