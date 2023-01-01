Short Interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Grows By 19.3%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 1,143,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,362. Embecta has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

