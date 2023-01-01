Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Rises By 15.7%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 517.4 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DREUF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

