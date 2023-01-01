Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declines By 50.0%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.7%

DPSGY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Deutsche Post

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($53.72) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

