Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 45.2%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,196,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 467,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.