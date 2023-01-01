Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Drops By 66.2%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 69,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,654. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

