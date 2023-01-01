Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Drops By 66.2%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 69,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,654. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.
BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
