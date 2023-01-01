Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Decreases By 38.5%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Biotech Acquisition by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,261,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 751,824 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BIOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 165,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,213. Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

