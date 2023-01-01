Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Grows By 42.9%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304. Banyan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Banyan Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 16.4% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 15.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 183,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.