Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Grows By 57.3%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the November 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 117,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,863. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Document Solutions

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

