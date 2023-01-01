Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expands By 18.5%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,976. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

