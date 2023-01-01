Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LGST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.33. 26,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,662,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

