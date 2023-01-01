Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 15,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,054. Sekisui House has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.