Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.42 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $37.42 million and $375,542.36 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036999 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00227117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0016219 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $386,100.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.