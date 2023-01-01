Secret (SIE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,586.42

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $2,586.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00544305 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,880.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

