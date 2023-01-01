Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.41 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Secret has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $2,518.41 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00111504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00188360 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063948 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00551267 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,891.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

