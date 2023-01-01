Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Secom Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 64,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,572. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.
About Secom
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secom (SOMLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.