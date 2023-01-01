Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Secom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 64,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,572. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Get Secom alerts:

About Secom

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.