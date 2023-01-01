Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

