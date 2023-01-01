Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

