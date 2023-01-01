Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,245.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

ADP stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average of $237.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

